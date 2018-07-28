Posted in | Materials Research | Materials Analysis

Ensure Accuracy and Safety with a Free eLearning Course on How to Weigh in Harsh Environments

Especially when handling potentially toxic substances, operators must abide by general safety precautions. They must be trained and use these precautions consistently to ensure safety not just for themselves, but for the entire lab.

An on-demand eLearning course from METTLER TOLEDO can help you ensure lab safety and accuracy in all your weighing workflows.

When considering common lab workflows, however, it is easy to overlook weighing because of its simplicity. But just like any other workflow, weighing offers the potential to come into direct contact with sample substances. This is particularly true if these workflows have not been thoroughly reviewed and are subject to environmental factors.

A free, 50-minute eLearning course from METTLER TOLEDO will help you learn how to best structure weighing procedures to ensure safety. This includes how to:

  • protect the operator,
  • handle sample materials, and
  • mitigate environmental or physical influences.

The eLearning will also discuss risk/protection types, safety enclosures, handling toxic substances, and error-free weighing.

A final test will be given at the end of the course. After successful completion, a certificate will be generated that is suitable to be stored with your internal training records.

Take weighing safety to the next level.

Source: https://www.mt.com/us/en/home.html

