Microcable Capabilities for Smaller Applications

The construction of microcables has changed in recent years, allowing greater range of sizes and materials. Can you speak to new capabilities and sizes available at Fort Wayne Metals?

As the medical device market demands progressively smaller instruments, microcables have becoming increasingly more advanced to fill the growing need for smaller, more flexible cables. With a 40-year history of stranding at Fort Wayne Metals, we continue to expand our expertise, capabilities, and technologies to better serve our customers.

In order to strand microcables, we first have to draw smaller and smaller wires, a task for which we’re well equipped given our history and understanding of wire drawing. Some of the materials we commonly draw, such as Titanium alloys, Stainless Steel, Cobalt-chrome, and DFT® composite materials, are being drawn to smaller diameters than ever before. Our stranding knowledge extends to offering blended or hybrid cables which combine dissimilar material types, thereby taking advantage of different material properties like those in Nitinol and Platinum or Stainless Steel combinations. We have invested heavily in our stranding technologies to process ultrafine wires that range from 0.0005 to 0.003 inches (0.013 to 0.076 mm), where 37 wire strands now take the place of 19 wire strands, with no increase to the finished product diameter. This has improved the flexibility performance of microcables.

What is driving the need for smaller cables?

As medical devices are getting smaller, microcables are shrinking as well to accommodate this shift. As the medical field works toward better patient outcomes in recovery, with shorter hospital stays, more procedures are being done in a less invasive fashion. Many of these minimally invasive surgeries use instruments from the robotics industry, requiring cables to have a longer life and lower-profile designs.

What does a typical microcable construction look like? How small can these microcables be?

A strand may have as few as three wires twisted together, to as many as 703 wires in a 19x37 cable; that’s 19 strands of 37 wires in a single cable. A cable with 703 wires can fit within a 0.020 inch (0.5 mm) overall diameter. Microcables may be as small as 0.0015 inches (0.038 mm) when using 0.0005 inch (0.013 mm) individual wires. However, we also manufacture cables as large as 0.375 inches (9.5 mm) in the materials we work with, the maximum size being dependent on material selection and construction.

What form do microcable products take when received by the end user?

Medical contract manufacturers may purchase cable on a spool for processing into components. Fort Wayne Metals can provide continuous secondary processing to cables, such as swaging, cleaning, and thermal treatment. We also provide assembly services, including cutting, coating, welding, and end or medial terminations with mechanical fittings. Many cable products are prepared for the customer to use directly in their assembly operations.

What functions are performed by microcable products in the industry?

Microcables can be customized specifically to fit the customer’s specifications. Some common functions delivered are: tension-tension, tension-compression, torsion, high speed rotation, and multi-channel signal arrays. Microcables can be designed for mechanical and electrical functions based on the application. We have seen microcables used to articulate minimally invasive instruments, actuate tissue anchoring devices, power active implants, cauterize tissue, serve as guidewires and stylets, cross occlusions, and deliver therapy to the intended site. They are also used to position and release implants, retrieve foreign bodies, occlude aneurysms, secure ligaments, tendons, and bone, serve as permanent and temporary pacing and nerve stimulation, and in endoscopic applications.

What additional technical support do you offer for customers who are in need of microcables?

The conversation starts with mechanical and dimensional requirements, then any electrical needs, followed by coatings and insulations and/or assembly considerations. Fort Wayne Metals can work with customers as they evaluate their applications, leveraging our deep understanding of materials.

Our approach is rooted in understanding the complete system and requirements for the microcables we make. We offer technical support after the sale to assist with troubleshooting and improvements as necessary. Fort Wayne Metals can also offer additional support regarding microcable testing. We have an A2LA - ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory that can perform chemical, mechanical, and microstructure analysis, either internally or for third party testing. We conduct in-process and final inspections during manufacturing to ensure compliance to customer specifications, and offer development capabilities for prototyping needs.

About Andrew Kritsch

Andrew Kritsch is a Process Engineer at Fort Wayne Metals, a role he’s held for five years following two years in Quality. He is responsible for understanding wire processing for strand and cable products, and for providing technical support for Fort Wayne Metals’ sales and manufacturing. He graduated from The Ohio State University in 2013 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering.