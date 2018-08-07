Saint-Gobain Seals to Provide OmniSeal®, Rulon® and Meldin® Sealing and Polymer Parts to Greentown Labs’ Global Center for Cleantech Innovation for Startup Growth

Saint-Gobain Seals, a global manufacturer of sealing and polymer critical parts, will be providing samples of their OmniSeal®, Rulon® and Meldin® product lines to Greentown Labs’ expansion site, the Global Center for Cleantech Innovation, in Somerville, Mass, in order to share their sealing technology and support startup growth for future energy and sustainable solutions. The business worked closely with their research and development team at the Northboro R&D Center to select spring-energized and rotary lip seals, PTFE materials, and thermoplastic and thermoset polyimide components for main applications in space launch vehicles, aerospace jet engines, automotive powertrain and braking systems, semiconductor plasma equipment, and industrial pumps and compressors.

Saint-Gobain’s partnership with Greentown Labs, the largest cleantech incubator in the United States, was spearheaded by NOVA, Saint-Gobain’s external venturing group focused on creating partnerships with start-ups worldwide. Greentown Labs' strategic corporate partners, like Saint-Gobain, help to strengthen its startup community by providing industry expertise, professional services, and equipment to the early-stage companies.

The Global Center for Cleantech Innovation was officially opened on May 9, 2018, and provides space for global corporations to build partnerships and create innovative solutions through collaborative R&D projects. The new facility’s workspaces include a wet lab, testing facilities, a machine shop, prototyping lab space, office space for more than 450 entrepreneurs, a 500-person event space, and a green roof.