Registration Open for the NanoScientific Symposium on Scanning Probe Microscopy at SUNY Polytechnic Institute Sept. 19-20, 2018

Registration is now open for the NanoScientific Symposium on Scanning Probe Microscopy at SUNY Polytechnic Institute Sept. 19-20, 2018 for nanoscience researchers, scientists, and engineers to learn about the latest studies using SPM. The NanoScientific Symposium on SPM features talks from leading industry experts on SPM and also a Park AFM Workshop and Demo at the Park NanoScience Center at SUNY. This is an exciting opportunity to hear keynote speakers from Harvard, SUNY Polytechnic, Global Foundries, RPI, Cornell, Case Western and more talk about their latest SPM research.

Dr. Alain Diebold Interim Dean of the College of Nanoscale Science; Empire Innovation Professor of Nanoscale Science; Executive Director, Center for Nanoscale Metrology

The NanoScientific Symposium on SPM is sponsored by NanoScientific and Park Systems, a global AFM manufacturer who is offering complimentary registration before Sept. 10th.

Register today at:

https://www.parksystems.com/index.php/events/2018spm

“The 3D nature of new transistor designs, such as Gate-all-Around, fabricated with nanowire/nanosheet channels, as well as new materials such as ferroelectric high-K dielectrics, drive measurement challenges for all of characterization and metrology. I look forward to describing some of those challenges during my presentation, and I am excited to be a part of this event taking place at the Park Nanoscience Center at SUNY Poly,” said Dr. Alain Diebold, SUNY Poly Interim Dean of the College of Nanoscale Sciences; Empire Innovation Professor of Nanoscale Science; and Executive Director, Center for Nanoscale Metrology and Presenter at NanoScientific Symposium on SPM.

The Park Nanoscience Center is located at SUNY Poly’s Albany NanoTech Complex, a fully-integrated research, development, prototyping, and educational facility and home to the College of Nanoscale Sciences and the College of Nanoscale Engineering and Technology Innovation.