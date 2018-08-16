“AFM Characterization of Emerging Photovoltaics” Webinar Hosted by Oxford Instruments Asylum Research, September 13, 2018

Oxford Instruments Asylum Research, in conjunction with the Materials Research Society (MRS), presents a free webinar, “AFM Characterization of Emerging Photovoltaics,” on September 13, 2018 at 11:30 am EDT. The webinar presents an overview of AFM applications for emerging photovoltaic (PV) systems including hybrid organic-inorganic perovskites and organic semiconductors. Speakers Dr. Rajiv Giridharagopal, Ginger Lab, University of Washington, and Dr. Ted Limpoco, Asylum Research, discuss results using standard and advanced modes such as photoconductive AFM, piezoresponse force microscopy (PFM), and time-resolved electrostatic force microscopy. Additional results are presented to further illustrate the power and versatility of atomic force microscopes (AFMs) for photovoltaic R&D. Additional details and registration are at http://afm.oxinst.com/pv-webinar.

Kelvin probe force microscopy surface potential of polycrystalline MAPbl3 film with surface potential overlaid on topography.

“This webinar is ideal for all scientists and engineers that are investigating PV materials at the nanoscale,” said Jason Li, Applications Manager, Asylum Research. “Researchers will gain insight into how much easier AFM has become to probe local electrical and functional response in light or dark conditions with environmental control, and to map surface structure with unprecedented resolution. The innovations on Asylum Research’s Cypher and MFP-3D AFMs have greatly improved characterization of PV materials.”

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Nexsa - Unparalleled Sensitivity for Large & Small Area Analysis

Tim Nunney, Marketing Manager at Thermo Fisher Scientific, Surface Analysis & Microanalysis, talks to AZoM about the new Thermo Scientific Nexsa™ XPS system. A high performance XPS instrument with unparalleled sensitivity for large and small area analysis.

Nexsa - Unparalleled Sensitivity for Large & Small Area Analysis
Automated Hydraulic PressPRO

Automated Hydraulic PressPRO

The PIKE PressPRO microprocessor-controlled automated hydraulic press provides users with a unique consistency for numerous hydraulic press applications, such as KBr pellet making. The integrated touch-screen control panel found on this hydraulic press allows the user to easily incorporate both pressure and corresponding hold time as required.

From PIKE Technologies
Measuring Industrial Materials with the New μCMM

Measuring Industrial Materials with the New μCMM

µCMM is the most accurate purely optical micro-coordinate measuring system in its class. Users benefit from the advantages of tactile coordinate measuring technology and optical surface measuring technology. The dimension, position, shape and roughness of components can be measured with only one sensor.

From Alicona Imaging GmbH

More Content from Asylum Research - An Oxford Instruments Company

See all content from Asylum Research - An Oxford Instruments Company