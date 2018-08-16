“AFM Characterization of Emerging Photovoltaics” Webinar Hosted by Oxford Instruments Asylum Research, September 13, 2018

Oxford Instruments Asylum Research, in conjunction with the Materials Research Society (MRS), presents a free webinar, “AFM Characterization of Emerging Photovoltaics,” on September 13, 2018 at 11:30 am EDT. The webinar presents an overview of AFM applications for emerging photovoltaic (PV) systems including hybrid organic-inorganic perovskites and organic semiconductors. Speakers Dr. Rajiv Giridharagopal, Ginger Lab, University of Washington, and Dr. Ted Limpoco, Asylum Research, discuss results using standard and advanced modes such as photoconductive AFM, piezoresponse force microscopy (PFM), and time-resolved electrostatic force microscopy. Additional results are presented to further illustrate the power and versatility of atomic force microscopes (AFMs) for photovoltaic R&D. Additional details and registration are at http://afm.oxinst.com/pv-webinar.

Kelvin probe force microscopy surface potential of polycrystalline MAPbl3 film with surface potential overlaid on topography.

“This webinar is ideal for all scientists and engineers that are investigating PV materials at the nanoscale,” said Jason Li, Applications Manager, Asylum Research. “Researchers will gain insight into how much easier AFM has become to probe local electrical and functional response in light or dark conditions with environmental control, and to map surface structure with unprecedented resolution. The innovations on Asylum Research’s Cypher and MFP-3D AFMs have greatly improved characterization of PV materials.”