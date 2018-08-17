Posted in | Materials Processing | Materials Research | Materials Analysis

Peak Scientific Reveals Dedicated Gas Solution for MP-AES

Peak Scientific, the global leader in gas generation for analytical laboratories, has today introduced its latest nitrogen gas solution to the market. HALO, a nitrogen gas generator specifically designed for MP-AES, is an evolution of Peak’s successful Genius 3055 nitrogen generator.

HALO

Related Stories

A compact and mobile nitrogen generator, HALO has been engineered specifically for MP-AES instruments to supply the high purity nitrogen required for plasma support gas or monochromator purge, as well as providing air supply for POP gas or monochromator air purge.

Smaller than the Genius 3055, Halo produces 25 LPM of 99.5% or 10 LPM of 99.95% pure nitrogen with a supporting air supply of up to 35 LPM. A unique feature of this gas generator is that nitrogen purity is guaranteed with real time measurement of oxygen content in the gas stream. The integrated oxygen analyzer indicates if oxygen content increases to unacceptable levels, making it an ideal gas solution to produce the reliable high purity nitrogen MP-AES instruments require.

This compact nitrogen generator, which takes up minimal valuable lab space, is also fully mobile and easy to transport, a perfect alternative to gas cylinders. HALO can comfortably operate at high altitudes making it an ideal mobile gas solution for all MP-AES applications, especially those involving field research.

Petra Gierga, Product Manager at Peak Scientific, commented:

‘Peak is delighted to introduce our mobile MP-AES gas solution to the market. By working extensively with the MP-AES instrument manufacturer, we have engineered HALO to provide the high purity nitrogen gas, and air, required for MP-AES.  HALO is a reliable technology solution for labs which require a compact and mobile gas supply for MP-AES applications.’

HALO comes backed by Peak Protected global on-premise servicing and technical support and is available to order now.

Source: http://www.peakscientific.com/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Nexsa - Unparalleled Sensitivity for Large & Small Area Analysis

Tim Nunney, Marketing Manager at Thermo Fisher Scientific, Surface Analysis & Microanalysis, talks to AZoM about the new Thermo Scientific Nexsa™ XPS system. A high performance XPS instrument with unparalleled sensitivity for large and small area analysis.

Nexsa - Unparalleled Sensitivity for Large & Small Area Analysis
Automated Hydraulic PressPRO

Automated Hydraulic PressPRO

The PIKE PressPRO microprocessor-controlled automated hydraulic press provides users with a unique consistency for numerous hydraulic press applications, such as KBr pellet making. The integrated touch-screen control panel found on this hydraulic press allows the user to easily incorporate both pressure and corresponding hold time as required.

From PIKE Technologies

Sponsored Content

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »