WKK Will Demonstrate Optel Software’s Smart Factory Solutions at NEPCON South China

Optel Software, a global provider of smart software solutions for the electronics assembly industry, will exhibit in Hall 1, Stand 1J65 with Wong’s Kong King Int’l (Holdings) LTD. (WKK Distribution Ltd.) at NEPCON South China, scheduled to take place Aug. 28-30, 2018 at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center. WKK represents Optel Software in China.

In today’s complex electronics assembly environment, management insight and control over all phases of the production process is mission critical. Plant managers and production operations managers are constantly being challenged to find new and better ways to meet changing production demands and schedules, automate manual processes, optimize production capacity, reduce costs, and achieve new efficiencies that lead to greater profitability.

Optel provides smart and mobile software solutions for scheduling, dispatching, tracking, monitoring and controlling electronics assembly on a paperless factory floor. This integrated offering is supported by the company’s extensive application experience to help electronics assembly manufacturers achieve their productivity, cost and quality goals.

Source: http://www.optelco.com/