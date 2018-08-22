Clariant Introduces Pioneering Humitector™ Type 2 Non-Reversible Humidity Indicator Cards for SMD Dry Packing at Semicon Taiwan

Clariant, a world leader in specialty chemicals, delivers a new level of moisture-exposure assurance to surface mount suppliers and device manufacturers in the Far East, with the regional debut of the first Type 2 non-reversible humidity indicator card for dry packing – Humitector Type 2 – at Semicon Taiwan (Booth I-2823).

Humitector Type 2 non-reversible humidity indicator card with Desi Pak desiccant in dry pack configuration for moisture sensitive surface mount devices. (Photo: Clariant)

Clariant’s new Humitector Type 2 Non-Reversible Humidity Indicator Cards contain a patent-pending non-reversible 60% humidity spot indicator which enables them to indicate whether dry packed surface mount devices (SMDs) have been exposed to high levels of moisture at any point during shipment or storage. This unique innovation offers a major step forward in preventing moisture-compromised surface mounts from entering production.

Until now, users of moisture sensitive, reflowable surface mount devices have had little choice in the humidity indicator cards required for use in protective packages governed by the J-STD-033 standard. Typical Type 1 cards offer only reversible indicators that reflect current (dry or humid) conditions at the precise time of checking.

The new Humitector Type 2 Non-Reversible Humidity Indicator cards provide verifiable color change accuracy and meet or exceed applicable European Chemical Bureau regulations. They have been approved for use by the Joint Electron Device Engineering Council (JEDEC) in the latest revisions to IPC/JEDEC J-STD-033 (J-STD-033D).

According to section 3.3.2.3 of J-STD-033D (April 2018), humidity indicator cards cannot be re-used in dry packing if the 60% spot indicates it has surpassed the threshold. The Humitector Type 2 non-reversible 60% indicator will show clearly if this threshold has been exceeded as the permanent colored spot will have migrated beyond its black circle.

“As originators of the color change humidity indicator card, we are very proud to lead the way with this advanced option for surface mount devices,” said Menghwee Toh, Head of Clariant Cargo & Device Protection, Asia. “The 60% non-reversible indicator on these new cards makes it easy to see if the package contents have been exposed to high levels of moisture for a prolonged period of time. Importantly, they also avoid the use of substances of concern to the European Chemical Bureau and offer compliance with the recently updated dry packing standard for such goods. Indeed, the use of Type 2 HICs with a non-reversible 60% spot indicator is preferred by IPC/JEDEC standard J-STD-033D.”

Visitors to Semicon Taiwan can explore the advantages of the Humitector Type 2 Non-Reversible Humidity Cards at the Clariant booth, I-2823. Clariant Cargo & Device Protection will also present Desi Pak® desiccant bags, a simple, dependable and economical solution for preventing moisture damage in enclosed packages such as dry packs for moisture sensitive surface mount devices. Placed together with our Humitector Type 2 inside a dry pack, Desi Pak will help protect against the harmful effects of moisture. Solutions are available through a global sales network with worldwide manufacturing sites in Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey, United States, and China.

Source: http://www.clariant.com/