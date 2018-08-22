Fine and powerful comminution with maximum flexibility!

The NEW Universal Cutting Mills from FRITSCH are ideal for size-reduction for a wide range of different materials due to variable adjustment of the rotational speed of the rotor, various knife geometries, replaceable blades, practical sieve cassettes and that with an unmatched ease of cleaning.

Variable 300-3000 rpm for fine comminution

Universal Cutting Mill PULVERISETTE 19 with variable rotational speed adjustment

The high-speed Universal Cutting Mill PULVERISETTE 19 comminutes up to 60 l/h of soft to medium-hard sample materials and fibrous materials at a torque of up to 30 Nm with reliable reproducible results. The great advantage: The variable rotational speed adjustment in increments of ten between 300 and 3000 rpm enables fine tuning of the comminution process for each sample within a very wide range of applications.

Variable 50-700 rpm for powerful comminution

The low-speed Universal Cutting Mill PULVERISETTE 19 with variable rotational speed adjustment between 50-700 rpm and a torque of up to 67 Nm enables due to the combination of low cutting rate and extreme cutting forces a very powerful comminution of hard, tough-elastic samples and small sample quantities. At the same time, it is the ideal solution for all cases where e.g. thermal damage, the loss of highly volatile substances, or an excessively high fine share need to be avoided.

Especially for analytical sector, food and pharmaceutical industry

The Universal Cutting Mill PULVERISETTE 19 is also available in both variable rotational speed versions in a corrosion-resistant stainless steel 316L version. All materials have an increased resistance to alkalis and acids and are conform to the guidelines of the food and pharmaceutical industry.

Optimal sample exhaustion: FRITSCH Cyclone separators

Clean, convenient, cool: Combine your FRITSCH Universal Cutting Mills PULVERISETTE 19 with a FRITSCH Cyclone separator for sample exhaustion and an exhaust system which can be ordered along. The strong airflow ensures simple feeding, increases throughput, reduces the thermal load of the samples and enables the use of finer sieve cassettes to achieve a higher final fineness – even for materials, which are otherwise difficult to comminute finely. The result: an especially fast and efficient comminution.

Choose according to your needs:

FRITSCH high-performance Cyclone separator

Universal Cutting Mill PULVERISETTE 19 with new FRITSCH high-performance Cyclone separator

The FRITSCH high-performance Cyclone separator completely made of stainless steel 304 is particularly indispensable in the analytical sector and in the food and pharmaceutical industries, and for the processing of heterogeneous mixtures of material, e.g. in the cement industry. Due to its high surface quality, it offers enhanced resistance to corrosive media such as alkalis and acids and is especially easy to clean with a wide range of possible cleaning agents, without leaving any residues. In addition, it can be completely dismantled, fully emptied, flooded and sterilised, and thus offers reliable protection against cross-contamination.

Especially convenient: The comminuted sample is drawn directly into the screwed-on sample glass or in a larger collecting vessel of up 60 litres, in which it can also be transported and stored.

FRITSCH small volume Cyclone separator

Especially for exhaustion of small sample quantities, we designed the compact FRITSCH small volume Cyclone separator. It is made of plastic, can be dismantled completely and cleaned in a dishwasher for reliably preventing contaminations. The comminuted sample is collected in a screwed-on sample glass of 250 or 500 ml volume.

Clean Design for unmatched ease of cleaning

Available only from FRITSCH: For residue-free cleaning all grinding parts of our Cutting Mills can be removed within seconds without tools – unbeatable fast, simple and efficient.

The result: a completely open, empty grinding chamber with minimised dead space and smooth interior walls for quick and easy cleaning and reliable protection against cross-contamination.

Convince yourself of the unmatched ease of cleaning: www.youtube.com/embed/Nlk5B2c-jhM?rel=0

Test the FRITSCH CUTTING MILLS!

Send us your most difficult sample – we will carry out an individual sample grinding for you. Compare for yourself!

The NEW Universal Cutting Mill PULVERISETTE 19 with variable rotational speed is in the final test phase.

Initial information on the NEW FRITSCH Cutting Mills with variable rotational speed, you can find at www.fritsch-international.com/news/cutting-mills.