Testa Analytical Solutions e.K has introduced a highly sensitive, online differential viscometer which can be used as part of a triple detector GPC/SEC system to determine the size and conformation of all types of synthetic polymers, biopolymers, proteins and peptides.

Drawing upon over 30 years expertise, the new Testa Analytical detector incorporates technological innovations that dramatically reduce the noise level and increase sensitivity by more than an order of magnitude compared to any viscometer available.

This significant advance allows usage at much lower flow rates than has been previously possible. As a consequence, detection of lower molecular weights and at lower concentration are now routinely possible. Semi-micro GPC/SEC chromatography applications will benefit from this new detector.

Within a GPC/SEC chromatography system, a viscometer allows use of a universal calibration. Molecular weights obtained with this method, are therefore independent of polymer standards used to build the calibration and can be considered to be close to absolute values. In addition, a viscometer enables determination of further molecular parameters giving insight about a polymer’s physical structure including type and extent of branching.

for further information on the new online differential viscometer please visit www.testa-analytical.com/Datasheets/Flyer_AYE_Viscometer.pdf or contact Testa Analytical Solutions on +49-30-864-24076 / [email protected]