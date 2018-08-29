Non-Destructive Testing of Advanced Materials

The FLIR A6750sc SLS thermal imaging camera range from FLIR Systems comes standard with Lock-In, Transient, and Pulse capabilities enabling you to undertake meticulous Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) or stress mapping, resolving temperature differences as low as 1 mK.

NDT is widely used to evaluate the properties of a material, component, or system without causing damage. Thermal Imaging cameras can detect internal defects through target excitation and the observation of thermal differences on a target's surface. Thermal imaging is a valuable tool for detecting defects and points of failure in composites, solar cells, bridges, and electronics. It is also a great tool for thermal mapping of stress when performing materials testing.

The FLIR A6750sc SLS incorporates a cooled Strained Layer Superlattice (SLS) detector that operates in the 7.5 to 10.5 µm waveband, to produce crisp, 640 x 512-pixel thermal imagery. These high-performance thermal cameras detect temperature differences smaller than 20mK (18mK typically). With FLIR Systems proprietary “lock-in” process temperature differences as small as 1mK will become clearly visible.

The FLIR A6750sc SLS is a true plug-and-play thermal imaging camera, with a standard GigE Vision® interface to transmit full dynamic range digital video and GenICam for camera control. Additional interfaces include a BNC analog video output. The Gigabit Ethernet and analog video are simultaneously active yet independently controlled allowing greater flexibility for recording and display purposes. Working seamlessly with FLIR ResearchIR Max software enables intuitive viewing, recording and advanced processing of the thermal data provided by the camera. A Software Developers Kit (SDK) is optionally available. Control the A6750sc SLS and capture data directly into MathWorks® MATLAB software for custom image analysis and enhancement

For further information on the NDT and materials testing using thermal imaging please visit https://www.flir.eu/instruments/science/ndt-materials-testing/ or contact FLIR Systems in Europe on +32-3665-5100 or [email protected]