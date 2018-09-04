Moldex3D Announces Channel Partner Agreement with Wilde Analysis in UK and Ireland

CoreTech System Co., Ltd. (Moldex3D), the world’s leading provider of plastics simulation solutions, announced today that it has signed a channel partner agreement with Wilde Analysis, a multi-disciplined consultancy providing leading engineering software, consulting and training services across UK and Ireland. The new partnership is another proof of Moldex3D’s continued efforts toward expanding channels to better meet the rapidly increasing demand for plastics simulation tools.

With more than 35 years of experience in engineering simulation, Wilde Analysis has been helping companies improve product performance and development costs through the use of innovative engineering solutions. Complementing Wilde Analysis’ current portfolio of engineering analysis tools, the new partnership with Moldex3D will enable Wilde Analysis’ customers to make accurate designs earlier and bring innovative plastic products to market faster and at a lower cost.

“We started a technical capability review of Moldex3D in 2017. This included benchmarking simulation accuracy against other analysis codes, and how designs perform once they are tooled and go into production, said Darren Wadsworth, Business Development Manager, Wilde Analysis. “The results proved to us that Moldex3D, with its unmatched partnerships with polymer, hot runner and mold machine suppliers, offers a more robust and representative prediction, especially for imbalanced flow in runners and multi cavity tools.”

“We’re very pleased to welcome Wilde Analysis to the Moldex3D Channel Partner Program and thrilled by the opportunity to offer Moldex3D’s industry-leading simulation capabilities to a wider audience,” said William Wu, Regional Manager, Moldex3D EMEA. “Through tailored training and mentoring provided by Wilde, companies can speed up the deployment and truly maximize the value of Moldex3D’s plastics simulation solution.”