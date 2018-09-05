Micromeritics Instruments and Malvern Panalytical Announce Collaborative Partnership

Micromeritics Instruments and Malvern Panalytical have announced today a new collaborative sales partnership. This strategic relationship brings two highly respected, market leading instrument providers together to offer customers an extensive and effective combined solution approach for materials and particle characterization. In several key markets around the world, Micromeritics will serve as a non-exclusive distributor for the world’s most widely used Dynamic Light Scattering (DLS) and Zeta Potential systems, the Malvern Panalytical’s Zetasizer family of instruments. This will ultimately help drive customer innovation helping them to improve the performance of their products and processes.

Collaborating with a progressive innovator and highly respected leader such as Malvern Panalytical aligns with our strategic development to deliver greater value in analytical instrument solutions for our customers. Micromeritics has always put our customers’ interests first, and this partnership is further proof of that commitment to deliver excellence in materials characterization.

Preston Hendrix, President, Micromeritics Instruments

Paolo Carmassi, President of Malvern Panalytical, also highlighted the importance of this collaboration in supporting customers and commented that “Access to critical analytical data is essential to generating the insight required to enable rapid, cost-effective development of innovative new materials, products and processes. Our partnership with Micromeritics will assist scientists and engineers in obtaining this critical data, bringing increased tangible value to our customers and growing our capability to effectively support applications we currently do not serve.”

