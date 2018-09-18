Alicona at Advanced Engineering Exhibition Stand D22

Alicona, the market leader in Optical Metrology and 3D Surface Metrology have increased their surface metrology range with the addition of an Optical MicroCMM and automated measurement solutions will be displayed at the Advanced Engineering Exhibition.

The newly developed µCMM is the only purely optical micro-coordinate 3D measuring system available and provides high levels of accuracy not available on multi-sensor machines. Users benefit from all the advantages of tactile coordinate measuring technology with optical surface measurement to measure dimensions, position, shape and surface finish of components with just the one optical sensor.

When supplied with GD&T software the µCMM offers high geometric accuracy of a number of 3D features in relation to each other. This provides the ability to measure small surface features with sub micron accuracy in a very short time. In addition to geometric position users are able to measure surface finish in the same measurement cycle providing improved productivity.

The range of measurable surfaces includes all common industrial materials and composites such as plastic, PCD, CFRP, ceramics, chrome, silicon and so on, including matt and polished, reflective components. The simple autoamted operation is implemented by single-button solutions built into a specailly designed hand held remote controller. Air-bearing axles with linear drives enable wear-free use and high-precision, rapid measurement. This makes µCMM ideal for permanent use in production.

Flexible, expandable and automatable

µCMM is designed for easy, flexible, and expandable, options include he motorized "Real3D Rotation Unit". This uint turns the 3-axis system into a 5-axis system and enables users to measure components from several directions including round components.

The automation of measurement series is implemented by the "AutomationManager" interface. Thus µCMM offers the fully automatic measurement and evaluation of surface roughness parameters and GD&T features. The measurement result is then completely operator-independent. µCMM is also ready to be used based on integrated production concepts following modern manufacturing concepts such as Industry 4.0.

Contact Alicona to see how µCMM can help your application.

Source: https://www.alicona.com/