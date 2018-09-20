Thermal Measurement Recording & Analysis Software

FLIR Systems announces update version 4.40 of its popular thermal measurement, recording and analysis software - ResearchIR.

ResearchIR 4.40 is a powerful, yet easy to-use thermal analysis software package for research grade uncooled and cooled cameras from FLIR Systems. The latest revision of this software suite provides highly intuitive advanced camera control, high-speed data recording, image analysis, and data sharing.

Users of ResearchIR software now have access to an unmatched array of useful features for detailed thermal analysis. This includes multiple analysis tools with user-defined settings for detailed data examination; flexible measurement modes: chart, graph and plot reporting; and statistical tables, allowing users to view detailed image quantitative data for the image analysis tools.

In the latest version of ResearchIR - many useful MatLab functions can now be directly accessed from within the software. ResearchIR 4.40 software also provides FLIR thermal camera users with UltraMax file support. UltraMax is a proprietary image enhancement technology that captures a series of thermal images and combines the data into one new image using ResearchIR software. The result is a quadrupling of thermal-imaging pixels, including full radiometric measurement data. With this facility, images that are captured with a 640 x 480-resolution thermal-imaging camera can now be transformed into an ultra-sharp 1,280 x 960-resolution image using ResearchIR.

ResearchIR software connects directly to FLIR thermal cameras via USB, Firewire, Gigabit Ethernet, and Camera Link to acquire thermal snapshots or movie files. Users can easily customize recording options including start times, end times, and the number of frames to acquire.

For further information or to download a trial version of ResearchIR 4.40 please visit https://www.flir.co.uk/products/researchir/ or contact FLIR Systems in Europe on +32-3665-5100 or [email protected]