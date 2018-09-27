Bruker Launches the G4 ICARUSTMSeries 2 Combustion Analyzer for High-Sensitivity Carbon and Sulfur Analysis

- Bruker today announces the launch of the new G4 ICARUSTM Series 2, a versatile, high-sensitivity combustion analyzer for carbon and sulfur concentration measurements in inorganic samples. The G4 ICARUS Series 2 extends Bruker’s line of compact, high-efficiency and low-maintenance combustion analyzers by introducing novel, high-sensitivity detection technology in combination with a unique, industry-proven furnace.

G4 ICARUS Series 2 – High-performance carbon and sulfur analyzer

The G4 ICARUS Series 2 is equipped with HighSenseTM LED-powered detectors based on Non-Dispersive UV (NDUV) absorption photometry for sulfur detection. In contrast to traditional IR absorption detectors, HighSenseTM delivers a ten times better signal-to-noise ratio and a linear dynamic range of five orders of magnitude with no spectral or thermal interference. Based on this novel detection technique, the G4 ICARUS Series 2 outperforms conventional combustion analyzers in analytical precision and accuracy, making it an excellent tool for demanding applications in academic and industrial laboratories.

The furnace zone of the G4 ICARUS Series 2 is shielded by Bruker’s unique ZoneProtectTM technology, ensuring clean, efficient combustion with minimum maintenance and low cost of operation. Integrated automatic cleaning by ZoneProtect reduces cycle times to below one minute, and thereby increases sample throughput. This makes the G4 ICARUS Series 2 a great choice for quality control in primary metal manufacturing, ceramics, mining and cement industries.

Dr. Peter Paplewski, Product Line Manager for Bruker’s combustion analysis business, commented: “The analytical performance gained by the combination of our HighSense detector and ZoneProtect furnace technologies opens a new era in sulfur determination. The G4 ICARUS Series 2 delivers the analytical precision, accuracy, and long-term stability for research laboratories, while offering the proven efficiency, robustness and speed required in industrial environments. This makes the G4 ICARUS Series 2 the instrument of choice for carbon and sulfur analysis of all inorganic solids.”

For more information about the G4 ICARUS Series 2, please visit www.bruker.com/g4icarus.