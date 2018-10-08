Practical Components to Exhibit Its Latest Technologies at iMAPS 2018

Practical Components, a leading international distributor of mechanical IC samples or “dummy” components, evaluation PCB boards, training kits and SMD production tools and equipment, announces that it will display its latest technology in booth 827 at the upcoming iMAPS 2018 – Pasadena 51st International Symposium on Microelectronics exhibition and conference, scheduled to take place October 9-11, 2018 at the Pasadena Convention Center in California.

This year, Practical will showcase many innovative technologies new to iMAPS. Visitors can learn more about the company’s latest advancements including:

Dummy Amkor eWLP-Wafers .4-CuPd-DC-NB 8" wafer-embedded copper pads

.4-CuPd-DC-NB 8" wafer-embedded copper pads Dummy Amkor CSPnl-Wafers .4-DC-SAC405 8" wafers with SAC405 ball daisy-chained 0.4 mm pitch

.4-DC-SAC405 8" wafers with SAC405 ball daisy-chained 0.4 mm pitch Advanced Test Wafers from WALTS. More than 40 different advanced packages and test vehicles are available

from WALTS. More than 40 different advanced packages and test vehicles are available Amkor 0.3 mm CVBGA and Test Vehicle

and Test Vehicle Jabil Solder Paste Evaluation Board and Kit

and Kit IPC J-STD 001 Rev F/G and IPC Rev C 7711/7721 Hand Solder Training Kits

Hand Solder Training Kits Amkor TMV and PoP components and evaluation boards

and components and evaluation boards Foresite Umpire Evaluation Board and Kit

Evaluation Board and Kit WLP Wafer Chip-Size Packages in 0.3 mm, 0.4 mm and 0.5 mm pitch

Wafer Chip-Size Packages in 0.3 mm, 0.4 mm and 0.5 mm pitch IPC WHMA-A620 Wire Harness Kit and Fixture

The company’s newly updated website, www.practicalcomponents.com, is the most comprehensive to date. Since the first website in 1997, this resource has grown to be one of the most indispensable tools in electronics design and production.

The 51st International Symposium on Microelectronics is organized by the International Microelectronics Assembly and Packaging Society (iMAPS). This year iMAPS has rolled out a new technical program that has been organized to help attendees find their key interests faster. This was done by defining five leading tracks with topics centered around the major package platforms such as Wafer Level, Flip Chip, 2D/3D, SiP, as well as the traditional focus areas of reliability, advanced materials and processes.

Practical Components features technology that cannot be found elsewhere, dummy components that not only have the same exact materials but also are made on the same production lines as the live components. The company is unique in its ability to supply manufacturer engineering support to the unique products it supplies.

Practical supplies all the “standard essentials” as well as the future technology that is needed for companies to advance their evolution.

