Surface Zeta Potential Analyser

Testa Analytical Solutions e.K. has introduced a Surface Zeta Potential option for its NanoBrook range of zeta potential analysers.

Adding the new surface zeta potential option to a Nanobrook analyser allows you to measure the electrical charge on materials like coated glass, plastic, tape, or other flexible surfaces. The system uses known probe particles and purpose-designed electrode to calculate surface zeta potential.

Leveraging proprietary phase analysis light scattering (PALS) technology – Nanobrook analysers provide an unmatched platform for determining the surface charge on macroscopic materials. A Nanobrook analyser with Surface Zeta Potential option can be used to measure electrical charge on surfaces up to 3 orders of magnitude lower than with a conventional system based on electrophoretic light scattering technology. Using the new option scientists can now precisely measure surface zeta potential in less than a minute.

For further information please visit https://www.testa-analytical.com/index.html?dc=Surface-Zeta or contact Testa Analytical Solutions on +49-30-864-24076 / [email protected]

