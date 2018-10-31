Peak Scientific’s ‘Project McLaren’ Wins Supply Chain Solution of the Year Award

Peak Scientific, the global leader in gas generation for analytical laboratories, had a successful evening with Macfarlane Packaging at last night’s UK Packaging Awards 2018.

Peak Scientific and MacFarlane Packaging collaborated on Peak’s ‘Project McLaren’ to create protective and sustainable packaging for transporting the company’s laboratory gas generation products to global exhibitions. Both companies were thrilled at the news yesterday that Project McLaren has won the ‘Supply Chain Solution of the Year Award’.

Peak’s new compact exhibition packaging solution is reusable, replacing the single-use crates which it previously used to transport gas generators to exhibitions. The project to create this innovative new packaging solution was affectionately named after Peak Scientific’s Exhibition Manager, Ann McLaren, who has been representing Peak Scientific at laboratory exhibitions all over the globe for over 20 years.

‘I am delighted that Project McLaren has won Supply Chain Solution of the Year at this years’ UK Packaging Awards. This award recognizes the collaborative and innovative work of both MacFarlane Packaging and Peak Scientific. This new packaging solution meets our exhibition packaging needs perfectly, transporting product more cost effectively and safely through the supply chain, while promoting brand awareness.’ David Williamson, Global Supply Chain and Logistics Manager at Peak Scientific

The Packaging News UK Packaging Awards 2018 took place on Tuesday the 30th of October at the Grosvenor Hotel in London.