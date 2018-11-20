Park Systems Announces Grand Opening Ceremony for Their New Office in Beijing China

Park Systems, world leader in Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) announces the opening of its Beijing Office in China. With the increasingly growing demand for AFM technology in China, Park Systems has decided to provide direct support for China’s major scientific laboratories, research and industrial communities by opening an office in Beijing equipped with Park AFM.

The Grand Opening of the Park Beijing Office will be held on Nov. 22, 2018 at 9:30am with a featured talk by Park Systems’ vice president, Dr. Sangjoon Cho and other notable scientists including Prof. Lei Ma from Tianjin University and Prof. Lisheng Zhang from Capital National University. A tour of the Beijing office and a cake cutting ceremony will also be included in the event.

The Park Beijing office is equipped with the latest Park AFM Systems, Park NX10 and the Park Nanoscientific laboratory in Shanghai is equipped with Park NX20. They will serve as AFM research facilities in China and will provide strong technical, application, sales and CS support for all Chinese customers.

Park Systems, a global AFM manufacturer, has regional headquarters in key cities worldwide, including Santa Clara, California; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Mannheim, Germany; and Suwon, Korea. As the political, economic and cultural center of China, the establishment of branch office in Beijing means a milestone for the Chinese market. The Park Beijing Office will demonstrate advanced Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) with cutting-edge applications to the customers from material science to chemistry, biology and semiconductor.

“Increasingly, AFM is being selected for nanotechnology research over other metrology techniques due to its non-destructive measurement and sub-nanometer accuracy,” states Dr. Sang-il Park, Park Systems chairman and CEO. “The Park Beijing office provides researchers with greater access to Park Systems’ cutting-edge AFM nanoscopic tools, featuring reliable and repeatable high-resolution imaging of nanoscale cell structures in any environment without damage to the sample.”

“ Park Systems has invested significant resources to the new office in China to provide a better opportunity to Chinese scientific communities to use Park AFM. We are confident that Park AFM will demonstrate its high performance and cost efficiencies for research and production researches to Chinese customers as it has in Europe and America”, commented by James Woo, Park Systems Global Sales Manager. “We invite Chinese customers to our Beijing office to use Park AFM to have demo or do research to witness for yourself why Park has been the world leader in AFM technology since its inception.”

Dr. Park further states, “SmartScan of Park Systems is an innovative, groundbreaking AFM smart software that produces high quality images with a single click. SmartScan is the best AFM operating software available with the combination of extreme versatility, easy-of-use and quality”. He also added, “Park AFM has XY scanner separated from Z scanner, providing true Non-contact Mode and automatic parameter setting. The new AFM Pinpoint mode accurately measures mechanical and electrical characteristics at each measurement point with controlled contact force. Nanotube-based Ion Conductivity Microscopy (SICM) enables advanced Scanning Electrochemical Microscopy (SECM), Scanning Electrochemical Cell Microscopy (SECCM), and in situ live cell nanoscopy. These new innovations in AFM will help scientists around the world to achieve better scientific breakthroughs.”