Park Systems Cited as Most Promising Semiconductor Technology Solution Provider of 2018 by CIO Review

Park Systems, world leading manufacturer of Atomic Force Microscopes was recently awarded one of the top 20 Most Promising Semiconductor Technology Solution Providers of 2018 by CIOReview Magazine. “This recognition is given to companies that are at the forefront of providing semiconductor technology solutions and impacting the marketplace,” states Jeevan George, Managing Editor of CIOReview “Park Systems is honored for creating semiconductor metrology solutions with a focused effort on customer needs and performance requirements.”

Park NX-Wafer - Fully automated AFM solution for defect imaging and analysis that improves defect review productivity by up to 1,000% and the only wafer fab AFM with automatic defect review

Park Systems inline semiconductor fabrication process demonstrates innovation and excellence that was developed thru collaboration with major semiconductor manufacturers as well as with imec, a global research center for nanoelectronics headquartered in Belgium. “Atomic Force Microscopes manufactured by Park Systems are rapidly becoming the next-generation in-line measurement solution due to the patented non destructive design for nanostructure measurement and easy adaptation to hybrid metrology,” states Tae-Gon Kim, Senior researcher at in-line inspection and metrology group imec Belgium.

Semiconductor companies world-wide have partnered with Park Systems to fulfill their nanoscale microscopy needs including the top five manufacturers due to the revolutionary AFM systems such as Park NX-Wafer, designed for bare wafer manufacturing, fully automates the automatic defect review process and increases production throughput by an astounding 1,000%.

Park continues to make rapid progress with industrial automated AFM’s for Semiconductor manufacturing, developing solutions to complement existing optical metrologies in process development, production, and defect analysis along with new applications for measuring high resolution 3D AFM metrology to vastly improve production yield and device performance.