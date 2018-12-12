Detecting Gas Leakage from a Refrigeration Plant Compressor

FLIR Systems reports how its GF304 optical gas imaging camera has been used to detect Freon R-124 gas leaks from a refrigeration plant compressor without interrupting or shutting down operations.

Most modern refrigerants are organofluorine compounds, and while they are not ozone-depleting, some blends contain Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs). Freon™ R-124 is a widely used hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCFC) based refrigerant used in centrifugal chillers employed in food production, pharmaceutical storage and air conditioning.

Refrigerant gases such as Freon R-124 are highly toxic, environmentally harmful, and heavily regulated. By detecting R-124 gas leaks early, the plant operators avoided the need for costly refrigerant replenishment, loss due to spoiled product and limited any environmental impact. Moreover, the high sensitivity, handheld FLIR GF304 enabled inspectors to pinpoint and visualize the exact source of these invisible refrigerant gas leaks faster and more reliably than with using fixed sniffer detectors as well confirming effective repairs once complete.

For further information please visit https://www.flir.co.uk/instruments/optical-gas-imaging/ or contact FLIR Systems on +32-3665-5100 / [email protected]



