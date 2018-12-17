B&W Tek Releases New Versions of BWIQ®, BWSpec® and BWID®

B&W Tek, a mobile spectroscopy solutions company that delivers lab quality Raman, LIBS, UV-Vis and NIR solutions through user-friendly mobile platforms, recently released the latest versions of their BWIQ®, BWSpec® and BWID® software packages. All of the updates were designed to provide more capabilities to users when collecting and analyzing data.

BWIQ® 4.1.2

BWIQ® is a comprehensive multivariate analysis software package for analysis of spectral data including exploratory, qualitative analysis and quantitative regression methods from various sources in multiple file formats. BWIQ models can be used for real-time prediction from B&W Tek i-Raman® series systems using BWIQ . The 21CFR Pt 11 BWAnalyst™ software for the QTRam® supports real-time prediction with BWIQ PLS1 models. The most recent version of BWIQ includes:

Model properties clearly displayed in various table formats

Additional graphics with user-definable limits for outliers

Model based outlier detection tools for regression models using BWIQ prediction engine (BWPE)

Access to previous training files for model recalculation after an outlier removal

Ability to zoom and select specific regions for variable selection

Improvements to model traceability using the updated prediction function

BWSpec® 4.11

BWSpec is a data acquisition and analysis program included with the purchase of all B&W Tek spectrometers and portable Raman systems. It supports three types of B&W Tek spectrometer interfaces: RS-232, USB 2.0, and USB 3.0. BWSpec is ideal for broad range applications since it delivers a wide range of features designed to perform complex measurements and calculations at the click of a button and features multiple data formats. The latest updates to the software include:

Sample Information Form providing users with detailed information about previous runs

Manual selection of the “Zero” points and area calculation starting and ending points using Manual Peak Area Calibration

Enhanced control of LED illumination behaviors

BWID® 2.03_03

BWID is a unique software product which is designed for rapid Raman spectroscopic identification and verification of materials using a spectral library/database as well as search and match algorithms. Users are able to either create or use a preexisting library provided by B&W Tek in combination with the i-Raman series portable spectrometers. The new updates enhance the ease of use and will include:

Setting of peak range in stability testing

LIMS export capability

User options for enabling audible warning while laser is on for i-Raman EX

Enable/Disable capabilities for weak signal warnings during auto integration option to avoid long integration times

Saturation detection within a user-defined search range

