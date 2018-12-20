B&W Tek Announces Updates to NanoRam® Software

B&W Tek, a mobile spectroscopy solutions company that delivers lab quality Raman, LIBS, UV-Vis and NIR solutions through user-friendly mobile platforms, recently released the latest versions of their NanoRam® operating and data management software packages: NOS V5.16 and NID V5.16. These updates were designed to provide users with improvements in their data management capabilities.

The NanoRam is an intuitive handheld instrument used for nondestructive identification and verification of materials such as active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), excipients and intermediates. Because it is fully compliant with all governing regulations including 21 CFR Part 11 and Part 1040.10, the NanoRam can be used by both cGMP-compliant facilities and non-technical users alike.

NOS V5.16

The NanoRam Operating System, or NOS, is the embedded software for B&W Tek's NanoRam handheld Raman spectrometer. It is capable of identification and verification using the touch screen interface, library and method development and transferring data in order to centralize information in general servers. This updated version of NOS will include:

Spectral weight percentage value display in the mixture analysis

NID V5.16

The NanoRam ID, or NID, is a software package included with the purchase of a NanoRam handheld Raman spectrometer. It can be used to manage methods in a secure database, generate reports and review data that is collected with the NanoRam unit. The software is designed for use on a PC and comes in two forms: NID client and NID server. NID V5.16 will include the following:

Database back up function

Database back up function related activities in audit trail

Data exports for performance validation testing

Access privilege for operator user levels

