Fast analysis of particle shape and size of suspensions and emulsions!

The FRITSCH ANALYSETTE 28 ImageSizer is in combination with the corresponding wet dispersion unit ideal for measurement of particle shape and size of suspensions and emulsions.

Particle Sizer ANALYSETTE 28 ImageSizer for wet measurement of suspensions and emulsions

The measuring time depending on the sample quantity, is under 5 minutes. And the result is available immediately. This makes the ANALYSETTE 28 ImageSizer the perfect measuring instrument for the easy quality control, as well as for research and for laboratory tasks – and it is the fast alternative to sieving.Wet dispersion is particularly suitable for fine particles, poorly flowing, fine-agglomerating or sticky materials, which do not react in water or other liquids.

Your advantages

Extra wide measuring range of 20 μm – 2.8 mm

Strong, freely adjustable ultrasonic power for deagglomeration

Extremely quiet dispersion with strong pumping power

Benzine, alcohol and many organic solvents can also be used as suspension liquid as a standard feature

Automatic rinsing cycle

No dead space in measuring and rinsing circulation system

Fast and consistent cleaning

Easy wet measurement

For perfect dispersion the sample material is fed into a closed liquid circulation system and is pumped with high power through the measuring cell between camera and LED strobe light. The continuously obtained images are the basis for the analysis with a variety of evaluation possibilities.

Optimal wet dispersion

An integrated ultrasonic emitter with up to 100 Watt ultrasonic power and adjustable dispersion conditions, ensure fast and extremely efficient degradation of agglomerates – precisely adapted to each sample. Due to the integrated water connection, the wet dispersion unit can be automatically cleaned and refilled with new liquid after each measurement and is very quickly ready to be used again.

FRITSCH Advantage: Extremely quiet dispersion

Through the creation of a separate soundproof ultrasonic chamber, we have drastically reduced the unpleasant noise emission during the dispersion process. Your advantage: the quietest dispersion currently available.

State-of-the-art, simple and fast evaluation via FRITSCH Cloud and Gallery

The evaluation of the measuring results is uniquely simple with the ANALYSETTE 28 ImageSizer. The evaluation software ISS displays each recorded particle clearly as a data point in the immediately available FRITSCH Cloud as well as in the FRITSCH Gallery. You freely choose which statement is of interest to you: for example the Sphericity in regards to the Minimum Feret Diameter, the aspect ratio, applied on the porosity, or the convexity as a function of the particle Cross Section. Or display the particle size distribution as a cumulative curve, as a bar chart or in a table form.

The FRITSCH Cloud: Each particle can be clicked individually

The state-of-the-art of uncomplicated evaluation: For fast single image viewing, each individual particle can be opened directly with a mouse click from the clearly arranged FRITSCH Cloud. The really important information for you about the morphology will be shown by the position of the data point in the Cloud. Without time-consuming search, you can immediately analyse, evaluate and delete individual selected particles. All available size and shape parameters are automatically displayed.

The FRITSCH Gallery: Everything at a glance

To get a quick overview of the typical particle shape of the analysed sample, view and evaluate all the images in a gallery which is integrated directly into the software for easy use. Individual particle images can be directly selected for single image analysis.