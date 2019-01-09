8600 Series VSM to be focus of Lake Shore exhibit at Joint MMM-Intermag conference

Visit Booth 3 to learn about the award-winning system for fast, convenient magnetic material characterization.

Lake Shore Cryotronics, a leading innovator in solutions for measurement over a wide range of temperature and magnetic field conditions, will be at next week’s Joint MMM-Intermag conference in Washington, D.C., to discuss their award-winning 8600 Series VSM and new solutions for magnetic material characterization and field measurement and control.

The electromagnet-based 8600 Series, the company’s latest in specialized systems for magnetic material research, raises the bar for magnetometer performance and convenience. It combines high sensitivity (15 nemu), rapid measurement speed (10 ms/pt), and simple operation in a system that enables researchers to perform more science in less time.

Featuring an ergonomic design that simplifies user interaction with the system and ensures repeatable measurements, the 8600 Series can be used to characterize properties of samples over a 4.2 K to 1273 K temperature range and at variable fields to 3.26 T. The system especially benefits research involving first order reversal curve (FORC) measurements, flying through complex FORC data collection sequences in a fraction of the time required on previous systems, as well as research into low-moment materials, such as ultra-thin magnetic films, nanowire arrays and particles, dilute magnetic semiconductors, and paleomagnets.

The system’s software simplifies VSM control and combines standard predefined measurement routines with configurable field and measurement loops to provide a flexible data acquisition environment. In addition, the 8600 offers advanced scripting capabilities for customized experiments, putting the researcher fully in control of their unique measurement process.

Also at the Joint MMM-Intermag exhibit, attendees can learn about Lake Shore’s:

Magnetic test and measurement instrumentation, including the new F71 and F41 teslameters for convenient, dependable field measurements (a demo unit with Hall probes will be on display).

Cryogenic probe stations with integrated in-plane and out-of-plane magnets for DC, RF, microwave, and THz-frequency probing of material samples in fields to more than 2 T and at temperatures below 4 K.

New options for electromagnet-based material characterization to be introduced later this year.

For more product information, visit www.lakeshore.com.

About Lake Shore Cryotronics, Inc.

Supporting advanced research since 1968, Lake Shore Cryotronics is a leading innovator in measurement and control solutions for low temperature and magnetic field conditions. High-performance product solutions from Lake Shore include cryogenic temperature sensors and instrumentation, magnetic test and measurement systems, precision current and voltage sources, cryogenic probe stations, and materials characterizations systems for exploring the electronic and magnetic properties of next-generation materials. Lake Shore serves an international base of research customers at leading university, government, aerospace, and commercial research institutions, and is supported by a global network of sales and service facilities. Visit www.lakeshore.com for details.

