Park Systems Presents Material Science Research and AFM 2019 Webinar Series led by Dr. Rigoberto Advincula of Case Western Reserve University

Park Systems, world leader in atomic force microscopy (AFM) is offering a new free webinar series in 2019 designed to help researchers understand leading edge developments in Materials Science Research and applications using AFM. The webinar series titled "Materials Matter" will be given by materials science and industry-leading expert, Dr. Rigoberto Advincula, Professor, Department of Macromolecular Science and Engineering at Case Western Reserve University and editor-in-chief of MRS Communications, Materials Research Society. This webinar series will begin on Wed. Jan. 16 at 12 pm (EST) and a new webinar will be presented every third Wed of the month at 12pm EST for the entire year.

The topic of the Jan 16th webinar is “Nanostructured polymer brushes with AFM”. The webinar will focus on polymer brushes and how AFM is a vital tool in characterizing the morphology of these grafted polymer brushes.

“Park AFM is an outstanding SPM instrument to probe polymer brushes and is a vital tool in characterizing their morphology,” states Dr. Advincula. “Park AFM has developed a number of tools and techniques to probe these surfaces including electrostatic mode, lateral force microscopy, current sensing AFM, and indentation methods to enable elucidation of structure-composition-property relationship in these films.”

Since coatings are very important in industrial applications of materials for protecting, packaging, and labeling, it is important to develop smart coatings that go into various products that enhance performance. Bulk coatings can come in the form of paint or protective coatings. On the other hand, ultra thin or even layered coatings are important in methods for makings flexible electronics, display devices, solid state devices, and sensors. The grafting of polymers and substrate enabled surface modification allow nanostructuring based on composition and the ability to stretch the chain perpendicular to the grafting substrate. Polymer brushes indicate high grafting density on surfaces, whether it is flat substrate surfaces or irregular and spherical objects.

“The use of surface probe methods enables researchers to gain a better understanding of the effect of polymer density on the behavior - even stimuli-responsive behavior of the brushes,” states Dr. Advincula. “The webinar will demonstrate the use of modified techniques to enhance surface probe measurements which can be built into the tip design or the experimental design.”

To learn more about Polymer Brushes, register for the webinar and the complete series of exciting Material Science Webinars in 2019.

The 2019 Webinar Series with Dr. Advincula will continue each month on the 3rd Wednesday of the month

