How Dielectric Cure Monitoring Improves Quality Control of BMC

Lambient Technologies LLC, the leader in precision measurement solutions for the curing of advanced polymer materials, announces the release of a new application note detailing how dielectric cure monitoring (DEA) can improve and speed up quality control/quality assurance of bulk molding compounds (BMC).

The document, written for engineering professionals working with bulk molding compounds in industries such as automotive, wind energy, and construction, offers a detailed analysis of the advantages of DEA in quality control and quality assurance. With DEA solutions, organizations can quickly test samples from each batch of material each day. With this type of ongoing testing, users can detect even subtle changes in the cure level and performance of their materials, allowing them to ensure consistency in end products.

As the only method that can measure cure state in real time under actual process conditions, DEA lets users apply laboratory results directly to manufacturing processes.

