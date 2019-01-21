How transmission electron microscope becomes electron diffractometer: MicroED with EIGER

Tue, Jan 22, 2019 4:00 PM - 4:30 PM GMT

Dr. Tim Grüne researches X-ray and electron crystallography at the Swiss Paul Scherrer Institut (PSI). His role is to investigate how electron nanocrystallography could be used efficiently to clarify the spatial structure of small molecules with great impact in the Pharma industry. In this webinar, Dr. Grüne describes how he used the EIGER X 1M to turn a standard transmission electron microscope (TEM) into an efficient electron diffractometer. Dr. Grüne discusses the Micro Electron Diffraction (MicroED) workflow from set-up to collecting and processing data