Epoxy Technology, Inc. Announces a Comprehensive (MED) Line of Biocompatible Adhesives, Tested to the Most Stringent ISO 10993 Testing Method

Epoxy Technology Inc, a leading manufacturer of high performance specialty epoxy, UV & Hybrid adhesives for over 52 years, is pleased to announce the completion of ISO 10993 testing of its previously Class VI adhesives, as well as the significant addition of 12 new Medical device grade adhesives, to extend its MED line of biocompatible products to 23.

To date, 14 products have undergone ISO 10993-5 Cytotoxicity testing, an excellent screening testing for biocompatibility, and 9 additional products have undergone even more screening passing all ISO 10993 -4,5,6,10,11 testing. Included in testing for EPO-TEK® MED-301 was an extended implantation test, from the normal 2 weeks to 12 weeks, which it passed. This specific optically clear epoxy adhesive is one of the most popular and well-proven material often used for molding header systems on many types of devices including pacemakers, ICDs and neurostimulators.

We, at Epoxy Technology, Inc., are committed to testing all of our MED adhesives to the industry’s most comprehensive ISO10993 biocompatibility standards and will continue to perform this level of testing; adding more adhesives to this important line of products in the coming year. We recognize the importance of this testing, as well as the critical quality assurance requirements needed in the medical device design and manufacturing community and are proud to be a trusted and leading supplier to them. Joan Bramer, Global Sales & Marketing Director, Epoxy Technology

All Epoxy Technology MED datasheets are available online and contain information on specific applications, testing methodology, extensive product data, as well as sterilization compatibility. For more details on any MED line of products, or our listing of authorized distributors: visit the website at www.EPOTEK.com, email at [email protected] or contact us directly at +1 978-667-3805.