Reliable representative samples in a very short time!

For each application the perfect accessoriesThe Knife Mill PULVERISETTE 11 provides a homogeneous sample in a very short time due to its special design. Each subsample taken from any location in the grinding vessel is representative for the original sample and thus ensures an exact, significant analysis. And that for a wide range of different materials, regardless of whether the sample is dry, moist, soft, medium-hard, fibrous or oily. Ideal for sample preparation in the fields of foodstuffs or animal feed testing, agriculture and forestry, biology, pharmaceuticals and chemistry.

The standard knife made of stainless steel can be used for comminution of nearly all materials due to its four blades and a well-conceived geometry. For comminution of brittle, hard samples we recommend the sickle knife made of stainless steel. The sickle knife with serrated blades is ideal for grinding especially fibrous, tough or sinewy samples, such as fish, meat, asparagus or bamboo.

Different knives with 4 blades – up to 56,000 cutting processes per minute

Even with the 1.4 litre grinding vessels you have the choice: In addition to the grinding vessel made of scratch-resistant Polycarbonate, a grinding vessel made of stainless steel 316L for cryogenic comminution and for grinding harder sample materials is available. Or use the grinding vessel made of glass for food-safe analysis and for verification of polymers. For grinding oily samples and for BPA-free sample preparation, we recommend the grinding vessel made of Eastman Tritan Copolyester.

Configure your Knife Mill PULVERISETTE 11 suitable for your specific application.

Autoclavable Vario-Lid system

The freely adjustable Vario-Lid system fulfills two important requirements at the same time. It can be used to reduce the grinding chamber volume down to 0.54 litre and to manually compress and loosen up the sample material at the beginning and at any time during comminution.

Easy cleaning – especially safe

Autoclavable Vario-Lid system for sterile comminution

Grinding vessel, lid and knife of the PULVERISETTE 11 can be cleaned without a problem in a dishwasher. Depending on the version, all parts which come into contact with the sample materials such as grinding vessel, lid and knife are autoclavable.

Fast cryogenic comminution in a single step

Cryogenic comminution of chocolate

Samples which are difficult to grind such as gummi bears, chocolate or plastic toys can be embrittled with liquid nitrogen for comminution directly in the grinding vessel made of stainless steel 316L. The sample material remains 100 % cold. Just select the special lid with the easily exchangeable single-use sieve insert – the reliable protection against contamination.

Operation advantage: Save up to 20 SOPs

With the PULVERISETTE 11 you have the possibility to program and save up to 20 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). In each SOP you can save up to 15 grinding sequences.

Via the integrated USB interface, all saved SOPs can be uploaded, exchanged and saved with the free SOP editor by laptop. Simply download the SOP Editor at www.fritsch.de/p-11/sop.

Software P-11Control for automatic control of the mill via USB, for editing, saving and managing of the SOPs with grinding report generation

Software P-11Control

With the software P-11Control, the mill can be controlled via the integrated USB port. SOPs can be edited, saved and managed directly on the connected laptop via drag & drop. Reversion-proof grinding reports can be created, archived quickly and easily with the integrated report generator.

Learn from several applications examples, how to prepare samples – fast and easily - for analysis: https://www.youtube.com/embed/v1f4TgAzRDE?rel=0

The special features of the FRITSCH Knife Mill PULVERISETTE 11 and how it works – please have a look: www.youtube.com/embed/gS-wZcekNs8?rel=0

Test the FRITSCH Knife Mill!

Send us your most difficult sample – we will carry out an individual sample grinding for you. Compare for yourself!