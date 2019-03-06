AC and DC Cure Monitoring through Release Films and Vacuum Bags

Lambient Technologies LLC, the leader in precision measurement solutions for the curing of advanced polymer materials, announces the release of a new application note discussing the challenges in measuring cure state in processes using release films and in Vacuum Assisted Resin Transfer Molding (VARTM) applications. In composite manufacturing release films prevent the adhesion of parts to a tool.

VARTM employs vacuum bags so that atmospheric pressure can compress a composite against a mold. Dielectric sensors typically must have direct contact with the material under test. By preventing contact, both release films and vacuum bags present challenges for dielectric cure monitoring (DEA). In fact, a suitably designed sensor, such as the 1-inch Single Electrode Sensor from Lambient Technologies, can measure cure state through thin films and enable the use of DEA in a wider range of applications.

The document, written for engineering professionals working with resins in industries such as automotive, wind energy, and construction, offers a detailed analysis of the advantages of DEA in manufacturing and research and development. As the only method that can measure cure state in real time under actual process conditions, DEA lets users apply laboratory results directly to manufacturing processes.

Lambient Technologies designs and produces instruments for real-time analysis of the curing of thermosets and advanced composite materials such as those used in aerospace, automotive, and wind power applications. Our products offer unique insights into how these materials react and change during curing, processing, and manufacturing. Armed with this critical data, users can proceed with research, quality testing, and final production, confident in the integrity of their processes and materials—and in the reliability of their finished products.

