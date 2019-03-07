Overcoming Lyophilization Challenges at Interphex 2019

SP Scientific has chosen Interphex 2019 to showcase its Line of Sight (TM) enabled suite of freeze-drying equipment with scalable lyophilization and powerful process analytical tools (PAT).

To explain the many benefits of its ground-breaking Line of Sight approach to freeze-drying, SP Chief Marketing Officer - Ian Whitehall will make a technical presentation* on April 2nd entitled 'From Formulation to Full Commercialization - Scaling Up with Line of Sight'. The presentation will take place in Technical Theatre 5 from 2:00PM – 2:30PM.

Mr. Whitehall commented "Our goal in developing the Line of Sight approach to freeze-drying was to enable organizations to bring pharmaceutical products safely and quickly to market by enhancing product and process knowledge at every step and substantiate the process within a data-rich environment". He added, "By adopting the Line of Sight approach to lyophilization, organizations will be able to achieve superior product quality and uniformity, in a competitive timeframe".

All attendees to the technical presentation will receive a copy of a new white paper which discusses how Line of Sight freeze-drying technologies and process analytical tools have been used to overcome lyophilization challenges during development, scale-up and manufacturing of biologic products.

In addition, visitors to SP Scientific’s Interphex Booth #2523 will be able to meet with technical specialists to discuss SP's full suite of freeze dryers including LyoCapsuleTM, LyoStarTM and LyoConstellationTM, as well as proprietary lyophilization tools including SMART™ cycle optimization technology, ControLyo® Ice Nucleation Technology and LyoFlux® TDLAS (Tuneable Diode Laser Absorption Spectroscopy) for vapor mass flow measurement and inference of critical data. Additionally SP Scientific is the only US manufacturer to offer a complete line of aseptic fill-finish equipment and specializing in sub 200vpm.

To learn more about the Line of Sight approach to lyophilization, please visit sp-lineofsight.com. A complete technology backgrounder is available for download as well as information on SP Scientific’s complimentary monthly freeze-drying webinars can be found. Alternatively, for further information please contact SP Scientific on +1-845-255-5000 (+44-1473-240000 in Europe).



* The technical presentation by Ian Whitehall will take place on April 4th from 14.00-14..30 in the exhibit hall of the Javits Convention Center, Stage 5, Booth 2477

