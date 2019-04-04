Practical Components Expands Product Offering with SMTA Solder Paste Test Vehicle for Miniaturized SMT

Practical Components is a leading international distributor of mechanical IC samples or “dummy” components that has added a new SMTA Solder Paste Test Vehicle for Miniaturized Surface Mount Technology (SMT) to its array of Dummy Components, Solder Training Kits and PCB Evaluation Kits.

Consumer demand has accelerated the pace of the electronics miniaturization trend, compelling assemblers to develop robust capabilities for 01005 components and 0.3 mm pitch array packages in order to remain competitive. To optimize the stencil printing and reflow aspects of SMT assembly given the challenging new realities, a process evaluation tool has been developed that provides a turnkey solution for solder paste performance testing.

This new kit can be configured in a large variety of ways depending on customer needs. Additionally, it features pads for 0.5 mm pitch BGAs down to 008004.

This vehicle is available with ENIG, ImAg, OSP, ImSn and SnPb HASL finishes and a Stencil Set also is available.

Practical Components is committed to ensuring that electronics assembly engineers and technicians have access to the latest technologies and components to remain competitive. Practical’s goal is to help companies take the next step in growing their business and qualifying their process.

Source: http://www.practicalcomponents.com/