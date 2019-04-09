DKSH and Bruker AXS strengthen partnership in China

DKSH Business Unit Technology, a leading Market Expansion Services provider for technology companies seeking to grow their business in Asia, and Bruker AXS, renowned for its Analytical X-ray Solutions, have signed an exclusive distribution agreement in China.

This agreement is an extension of the business partnership between the two companies that started in South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Indonesia in April 2018. DKSH will provide marketing and sales, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services in China for the Bruker products S2 PUMA and S2 POLAR. Those products are energy dispersive X-ray fluorescence benchtop spectrometers suitable for a wide range of applications in various industries.

Timothy Cline, Bruker AXS’ Vice President Global Sales, commented: “DKSH has been a reliable business partner for Bruker AXS, driving our brand and products in many markets in Asia Pacific. With this expanded partnership in China, we can leverage DKSH’s core competences, infrastructure and coverage to expand the Chinese market. We look forward to achieving our goal together with DKSH.”

Oliver Hammel, Managing Director, Business Unit Technology, DKSH China added: “We are honored to cooperate with an outstanding company like Bruker AXS in China. The strong brand of Bruker, their leadership in technology and application know-how, combined with our unmatched sales coverage and service expertise to tailor customer solutions, lets us contribute to the growth of Bruker AXS in China.”