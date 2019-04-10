Posted in | Materials Testing | Materials Research | Materials Analysis

Quantitative, High Resolution X-Ray Particle Sizing

Apr 10 2019

Testa Analytical Solutions e.K reports that its BI-XDC X-Ray Disc Centrifuge is enabling scientists to make accurate, high resolution particle size distribution measurements, from nanometres to tens of micrometres, without time consuming calibration or absorption correction.

Related Stories

Based on the principle of photosedimentation, the BI-XDC measures the size of particles according to the time the particle takes to sediment in the detector according to Stokes law. Combining centrifugal and gravitational sedimentation in a single instrument the BI-XDC sets a new standard for these well-established methods of particle sizing.

Leveraging a highly reliable orthogonal method, the BI-XDC is proven to give error free quantitative measurements across a broad range of samples including nanoparticles, minerals, clays, ceramics and metal oxides.

Using the Bl-XDC there are no optical corrections and no optical properties to worry about, just a simple mass sensitive response based on x-ray absorption.  The BI-XDC features a reproducible digitally controlled disk speed to ensure high performance and accuracy. The proprietary scanning x-ray head enables measurements to be made typically in just 8 minutes.

Source: https://www.testa-analytical.com/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

What to Expect with Custom Pultrusions

In this interview, Andy Waadevig, Custom Product Manager at Strongwell talks to AZoM and gives an insight into the way in which custom pultrusions are manufactured after the conceptual stage.

What to Expect with Custom Pultrusions
Eco Dosimat from Metrohm

Eco Dosimat from Metrohm

Metrohm's Eco Dosimat universal dispensing unit with built in touch display and magnetic stirrer increases precision and efficiency when performing classic laboratory tasks requiring precise dosing at any volume.

From Metrohm AG

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »