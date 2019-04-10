Multi-Platform Software for Thermal Imaging Data Collection and Analysis

FLIR Systems has introduced FLIR Research Studio, a new thermal imaging software for Research and Development (R&D) and science professionals. Available for a free trial download, FLIR Research Studio is designed for use across multiple platforms and in 22 languages, to allow R&D and engineering teams to collaborate on thermal data collection, analysis, and sharing. In combination with a FLIR thermal imaging camera for science applications, FLIR Research Studio provides an ideal solution for R&D teams.

Easy-to-use and optimized for collaboration for users at all levels, FLIR Research Studio provides the powerful tools needed for analyzing complex live and recorded thermal data and collecting meaningful results. Available for Windows, MacOS, or Linux, Research Studio users can record and evaluate data across platforms from multiple FLIR science cameras and recorded sources simultaneously. The software empowers users to visualize the impacts of temperature differences across their subject and generate line profile and time versus temperature plots from several data files at once.

Rich with features such as custom workspaces, FLIR Research Studio helps research and development teams work efficiently and productively. Plug-and-play connections with multiple FLIR thermal cameras and a simplified “connect, record, share” workflow allow users to quickly start collaborating. Users can also save their workspaces to allow colleagues to view the results and export videos, CSV files, and other third-party formats for easier sharing and reporting. With the addition of multiple language options for precise translation, these features help reduce the potential for misinterpretation of results and increase efficiency.

FLIR Research Studio is available for purchase or as a free trial download. For more information about FLIR Research Studio, please visit https://www.flir.com/research-studio



