Fully Automated Static Image Analysis with the New CAMSIZER M1

RETSCH Technology launches the new CAMSIZER M1 as the latest addition to their powerful range of optical particle analyzers. The CAMSIZER M1 operates on the basis of static image analysis (ISO 13322-1) and covers a measuring range from 0.5 µm to 1500 µm.

This measurement method is perfectly suited for high-resolution analysis of narrow particle size distributions in the lower micron range while simultaneously determining the particle shape. Hence, the CAMSIZER M1 is the ideal solution when it comes to characterizing powders and suspensions like pharmaceutical ingredients and excipients or fine abrasives and polishing agents. The optional dispersion unit M-Jet ensures effective sample preparation of powdery materials.

The high-precision, fully automatic sample stage may be equipped with various inserts allowing for evaluation of an area corresponding to up to eight standard object slides. An 18.1 Megapixel color camera in combination with a maximum of six different objective lenses guarantees pin sharp images for accurate evaluations.

Benefits at a glance: