Protecting Vacuum Pumps & Equipment from Corrosive Vapors

Apr 23 2019

SP Scientific has introduced a new and updated Vapor Trap - a next generation cold trap for protecting oil-sealed vacuum pumps, evaporators and dryers from corrosive and harmful vapors that may shorten operating lifetime.

Incorporating a stainless steel chamber with mechanically refrigerated walls - Vapor Trap provides highly efficient vapor trapping without the time-consuming inconvenience, expense and hazard of expendable coolants such as liquid nitrogen or dry ice. As well as being incredibly simple to use and offering superior vapor trapping capabilities, Vapor Trap has been designed to run with minimal operator attention and requires as little as 26.7 x 52.1 x 27.9 cm lab space.

Available in a choice of 2, 4 and 8 liter condenser configurations, and operating down to -90°C, Vapor Trap can be used in vapor streams with vacuum pumps up to 250 liters (9 cubic feet) per minute. A new external T type thermocouple feature provides labs with the convenience of remote temperature display and monitoring.

Vapor Trap is available as an entry level manual unit with on/off switch. Alternatively, Titan Trap features an optional microprocessor-controlled version that can automate operation, including system alerts, vacuum pump activation, auto defrost routines, and digital temperature and vacuum displays.

For further information on the new Vapor Trap please visit https://www.spscientific.com/Products/Thermal_Products/FTS_Systems/Traps/Vapor_Trap/ or contact SP Scientific on +1-845-255-5000 / [email protected]


