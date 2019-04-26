Micromeritics Instrument Corp. Sells its PoroTechnology Reservoir Evaluation Laboratory Subsidiary

Micromeritics Instrument Corporation today announced it has sold its PoroTechnology Reservoir Evaluation Laboratory subsidiary to CoreSpec Alliance LLC. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

“The MICP testing of reservoir rocks was an attractive business for Micromeritics and we learned some very valuable information during the process,” said Micromeritics Preston Hendrix, President of Micromeritics. “It did not however, match with Micromeritics strategic direction for the future so we have decided to sell the business to CoreSpec Alliance, which has many years of experience in the oil/gas exploration business. CoreSpec Alliance, managed by Michael Santiago, has some aggressive growth plans and we are confident that they will be able to grow the business and better serve the customers in that industry.”

Poro-Labs Inc was founded by Michael Santiago in 2010 and joined NUTECH with the acquisition in 2012. Michael is a geologist who brings over twenty years of core analysis experience to the job and is a key player in the corrections of Mercury Injection Capillary Pressure (MICP) data in Tight Gas and Oil Shales (SPE 149432).

Since joining NUTECH, Mr. Santiago has played an integral role in adding complementary lab services (TOC, XRD, XRF) into NUTECH’s petrophysical workflow.

Prior to joining NUTECH, Mr. Santiago started his career with Core Lab’s petroleum service division then joined Knowledge Systems prior to being acquired by Halliburton. Mr. Santiago graduated from Stephen F. Austin University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology.

Hendrix added that CoreSpec Alliance LLC and Porotechnology will remain a customer of Micromeritics since they will continue to operate the AutoPore instruments in the Houston-based laboratory and look forward to serving their needs and watching them grow in the coming months and years.

PoroTechnology was founded in 1995 by John Neasham Ph.D. to provide MICP analysis for exploratory analysis for conventional and unconventional reservoir evaluation. Today Porotech’s experienced team of analysts continue to provide the highest quality results for our customers. PoroTechnology was purchased in 2014 by Micromeritics Instrument Corp.