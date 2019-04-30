Handheld Raman Analyzer from Rigaku Analytical Devices Chosen as Part of U.S. Food and Drug Administration Opioid Inspection Program

Apr 30 2019

Rigaku Analytical Devices, a U.S.-based, leading pioneer of handheld and portable spectroscopic analyzers, is pleased to announce the Rigaku Progeny ResQ 1064 nm handheld Raman analyzer will be used as part of the U.S. FDA inspection pilot program to screen for pharmaceuticals, including narcotics.  The Office of Regulatory Affairs will use this equipment to support increased package inspections for pharmaceutical products including opioids at International Mail Facilities (IMFs).  The Progeny™ ResQ™ analyzer is designed to identify narcotics, including fentanyl, fentanyl analogs, and other narcotics in powder, liquid, and tablet forms.

Rigaku Progeny ResQ 1064nm handheld Raman analyzer

The expansive library, rapid response time, easy operation and ability to scan through glass, plastic and other container material demonstrate why the Progeny ResQ is a highly effective tool for the FDA’s application.  The U.S. Scientific Working Group for the Analysis of Seized Drugs (SWGDRUG) recognizes Raman spectroscopy as a Class A analytical technique for presumptive field testing.

“Because the U.S. FDA and other federal border agencies face exposure to potentially dangerous narcotics and chemicals without warning, these programs have proven how critical it is for our advanced identification tools to be readily available,” said Bree Allen, President of Rigaku Analytical Devices.  “We are extremely pleased to provide a solution for keeping border officials and our communities safer.”        

More information about handheld and portable spectroscopic analyzers from Rigaku is available at www.rigaku.com/handhelds.

