With the recent acquisition of B&W Tek LLC by Metrohm AG, you now have access to one of the largest solution providers for applied Raman spectroscopy in the world. Beginning May 1, 2019, Metrohm USA and Metrohm Canada will begin selling B&W Tek mobile spectroscopy solutions.

The addition of the B&W Tek products complements Metrohm’s existing Raman and near-IR solutions for lab and process to include handheld 1064-nm Raman systems, portable Raman analyzers for laboratory and field use as well as solutions for Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS). These include:

In addition to the application support and service provided through Metrohm's trained and certified experts, our spectroscopy product development and manufacturing will expand with B&W Tek’s expertise and facilities.