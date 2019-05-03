Call for Abstracts for the 2nd Annual NanoScientific Symposium on SPM at SUNY

Call for abstracts announced for the 2nd Annual NanoScientific Symposium on Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM). The NanoScientific Symposium on SPM will be held at the Park NanoScience Center at SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Albany, NY, November 19-20, 2019. Abstracts are now being accepted for attendees who wish to demonstrate their work in the form of an oral or poster presentation until July 1st, 2019.

Headlining the talks at the 2nd annual NanoScientific Symposium at SUNY Poly are two distinguished professors from the institution’s Albany campus, Dr. Ji Ung Lee, Professor of Nanoscale Engineering and Dr. Nathaniel Cady, Professor of Nanobioscience.

On behalf of SUNY Poly, Dr. Cady and I look forward to participating in this valuable engagement which will help to highlight some of the latest advances related to SPM and its wide-ranging applications right here in Albany, NY, which has become a high-tech center for innovative research. Dr. Ji Ung Lee, Professor of Nanoscale Engineering, SUNY Polytechnic Institute

The NanoScientific Symposium on SPM at SUNY Poly, sponsored by Park Systems and NanoScientific Magazine, will feature a comprehensive high-quality technical program including keynote presentations from prominent research, industry and academic leaders from SUNY Poly, Harvard, Case Western Reserve University, RensselaerPolytechnic Institute (RPI), NASA Johnson Space Center (JSC), University of Utah, and more who will showcase the latest advancements in SPM research used in today’s most cutting-edge NanoScience developments and other advances in energy, electronics, space and medicine.

The 2-day NanoScientific Symposium on SPM will cover applications in nanomaterials and nanoelectronics, polymers and composites, magnetic, photonics, semiconductor and MEMS process and applications, analytical chemistry, biology, and biomedicine. It will also feature a live demo and workshop on Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM)at the Park NanoScience Center at SUNY Polytechnic Institute.

The Park Nanoscience Center at SUNY Poly is a unique source for researchers who are looking for the most advanced developments in scanning probe microscopy for semiconductor metrology, materials research, analytical chemistry and life science research. It is located at SUNY Poly’s Albany campus, home to the College of Nanoscale Sciences and the College of Nanoscale Engineering and Technology Innovation, a fully-integrated research, development, prototyping, and educational facility that provides strategic support through outreach, technology acceleration, business incubation, pilot prototyping, and test-based integration support for onsite corporate partners, as well as other “next generation” nanotechnology research activities.

Submit your abstract today to ensure your opportunity to present at this exciting event.

For information on how to register and submit an abstract for the 2nd Annual NanoScientific Symposium at SUNY Poly go to: http://parksystems.com/spm2019