Zeta Potential Measurement on Scarce, Concentrated or Sensitive Samples

May 8 2019

Related Stories

Testa Analytical Solutions e.K. has introduces a Small Volume Electrode (BI-SVE175) that pushes the boundaries of Zeta Potential measurement. Its novel design minimizes waste and preserves expensive or scarce samples with its ability to measure Zeta Potential from a sample volume of just 175 microliters.

Not only does the BI-SVE175 preserve samples, it can measure sensitive samples such as proteins without denaturing them. In addition, its use of low voltage allows samples with extremely high salt concentration to be measured without difficulty.

The BI-SVE175 small volume electrode has been designed to operate optimally with Testa Analytical's NanoBrook series of Zeta Potential instruments.

Although it is used in the same way as a standard electrode cell on NanoBrook series instruments, the BI-SVE175 enables accurate and repeatable Zeta Potential measurements in highly concentrated samples. By requiring less sample dilution, using the BI-SVE175 more closely preserves the pH and chemical structure of your sample, thereby producing more directly representative measurements. This capability is particularly beneficial for many colloidal materials, where measuring the sample in its native state avoids the need for the often complicated centrifugation and dilution procedures needed to maintain sample integrity.

To watch a video demonstrating how the BI-SVE175 small volume electrode can enhance your zeta potential measurements please visit https://www.testa-analytical.com/index.html?dc=Zeta&sn=5.


Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Miniaturizing HPLC to the Size of a Shoebox

An interview with Dr. Luke Tolley, discussing the development of a liquid chromatograph that is the size of a shoebox and is bringing HPLC to the masses.

Miniaturizing HPLC to the Size of a Shoebox

Measuring Pesticide Residues in Food

In this interview, Joe Konschnik, Business Development Manager for the global food & agriculture market at Restek talks to AZoM about the importance of measuring pesticide residues, mycotoxins, melamine, and bisphenols in food.

Measuring Pesticide Residues in Food

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »