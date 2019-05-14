High-Tech Particle Sizing - Reproducible Analysis of Particle Shape and Size

Whether in the field of production and quality control, research, developement or the analytical laboratory, particle measurement is essential in many areas. This requires reproducible results, as with the FRITSCH Particle Sizers. But the choice is not always easy and must be specially adapted to the application. You can distinguish between different measuring principals. On the one hand for example the Static Light Scattering, ideal for particle sizing from 0.01 to 2100 µm. On the other hand for example Dynamic Image Analysis, for analysis of particle shape and size in an extra wide measuring range of 20µm – 20mm.

Static Light Scattering

The ANALYSETTE 22 NanoTec is the ideal Laser Particle Sizer for the determination of the particle size distrubutions of powdery samples, of solids in suspension and of emulsions. The instrument is perfectly suitable for the utilisation in production and quality control as well as in research and development.

Your advantage: extremely simple operation, perfect measurement, short analysis times and consistently reproducible and reliable results. And a convincing combination of price and performance.

Intelligent Modular Design

The ANALYSETTE 22 NanoTec consists of a compact measuring unit that can be quickly and easily combined with different dispersion units for dry or wet measurement. Select the wet dispersion unit for wet measurements of solids and suspensions. For wet dispersion of very small quantities, the automatic small volume wet dispersion unit SVA with illuminated dispersion bath and the compact manual small volume wet dispersion unit SVM are available. The practical, fully automatic AutoSampler makes it easy to perform a series of measurements with the wet dispersion unit. For dry measurements of not too fine, free-flowing materials use the dry dispersion unit with efficient degradation of agglomerates. For dry measurement of agglomerates or free-flowing materials, choose the falling chute.

Always the right dispersion module: The measuring cell is simply switched to change the dispersion

Dynamic Image Analysis

The ANALYSETTE 28 ImageSizer is the ideal Particle Sizer for all apllications that require accurate and reproducible measuring results for both particle shape and size of powders and bulk solids as well as of suspensions and emulsions.

Particle Sizer ANALYSETTE 28 ImageSizer for wet measurement of suspensions and emulsions

The optical process of Dynamic Image Analysis provides results for a wide measuring range, delivers multiple shape parameters and evaluation possibilities for particle size. The measuring time depending on the sample quantity, is under 5 minutes. And the result is available immediately.

Easy Wet Measurement of Suspensions and Emulsions

The ANALYSETTE 28 ImageSizer is in combination with the corresponding wet dispersion unit ideal for measurement of particle shape and size of suspensions and emulsions. Wet dispersion is particularly suitable for fine particles, poorly flowing, fine-agglomerating or sticky materials, which do not react in water or other liquids.

Efficient Dry Measurement of Powders and Bulk Solids

The ANALYSETTE 28 ImageSizer is the ideal Particle Sizer for fast analysis of particle size and shape of dry, free-flowing materials. Via the optical analysis of the particle shape and particle size, you can identify damaged particles, contaminates, agglomerates or oversized and undersized particles accurately and fast and view them completely uncomplicated in single images.

