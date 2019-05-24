Posted in | Plastics and Polymers

WITTMANN Group Offers Automation Technology for Plastics Injection Molding

May 24 2019

WITTMANN BATTENFELD is presenting the latest machine and process technology together with automation and auxiliaries for plastics injection molding at the CHINAPLAS in Guangzhou, the largest trade fair specializing in plastics in the Asian region, at booth 4.1C01.

Robots & Auxiliaries for Local Injection Molding Industry

The Asian market is one of the most important markets for the WITTMANN Group. In China, the WITTMANN Group is not only present with a sales subsidiary of its own, but also produces robots and auxiliaries for the local injection molding industry. Most of these products are destined for the Asian market. The articles manufactured at the production plant in Kunshan include robots, temperature controllers, material loaders and granulators.

At this year‘s CHINAPLAS in Guangzhou, WITTMANN BATTENFELD is demonstrating a LSR application from the automotive sector on a machine from its all-electric EcoPower series. The machine is an EcoPower 160/350 with 1,600 kN clamping force, equipped with LSR technology from Nexus, Austria. The injection unit in open design allows easy integration of the LSR feeding and blending elements.

A connector seal for the automotive industry will be produced from LSR supplied by Momentive, Germany with a fully automatic 32-cavity mold equipped with an inspection system from Nexus. The system uses latest cold runner technology supplied by the mold maker with the TIMESHOT needle shut-off control for molds with large numbers of cavities, which is unique on the market. A gripper with a sensor system takes care of automatic parts demolding.

Highly Dynamic and Precise Removal of Small Parts

On the second injection molding machine shown at the CHINAPLAS, a MicroPower 15/10, a medical clamp with a part weight of 0.003 g is manufactured from POM supplied by Ticona within a cycle time of 5 seconds on a MicroPower 15/7.5 with a 4-cavity mold from Microsystems UK.

The parts are removed by a W8VS2 WITTMANN robot – a robot which has been specially designed for the highly dynamic and precise removal of small and micro parts – and passed on to a camera integrated in the production cell and in the machine’s control system for quality inspection. The parts are subsequently separated according to cavities and stacked in a stacking module.

In this application, the parts are injected, tested and deposited in the clean room. Furthermore, the WITTMANN group will demonstrate at the CHINAPLAS the integration of robots and peripherals into the UNILOG B8 control system with the help of an interactive display panel. This display panel will give visitors the opportunity to test directly on site the advantages of the WITTMANN solution to meet the challenges of Industry 4.0, known as WITTMANN 4.0.

Source: https://www.wittmann-group.com/

