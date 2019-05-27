Premium Disk Mill for Sample Preparation for Efficient Fine Grinding Down to 50 µm!

The premium model of the FRITSCH Disk Mill for efficient fine grinding of hard-brittle to medium-hard solids: Even safer due to the automatic locking of the collecting vessel and grinding chamber, even easier to operate due to the convenient motor-driven grinding gap adjustment with digital gap display. well-designed display shows all of the parameters.

Ideal for medium particle sizes in the areas of mining and metallurgy, ceramics industry, rocks and soils, glass industry, soil research.

Well-conceived Clean Design: The grinding chamber can be completely opened for simplest cleaning

In the Disk Mill, the material to be ground is comminuted by pressure and shearing action between two counteracting grinding disks with coarse interlocking teeth. The ground material automatically falls down through the pre-set grinding gap into the collection drawer. The desired final fineness can be defined reproducibly by simply adjusting the digital setting of the gap width.

Efficient premium Fine Grinding

Easy, motor-driven grinding gap adjustment with digital gap display

Automatic locking of the grinding chamber

Easy operation and cleaning with Clean Design

High throughput of up to 150 kg/h with extra powerful motor

Fine grinding down to 0.05 mm

Large, removable funnel – for especially easy cleaning and optimal material feeding

Dust-free grinding due to the connection of a dust exhaust system – directly controlled via the instrument

As with all of the instruments in the FRITSCH premium line, we’ve put a great deal of thoughts into how to make your daily work even easier and time-saving:

FRITSCH premium advantage: Easy operation – fast and efficient

Simply press the button to lock the grinding chamber, use the plus/minus buttons on the digital display to set the grinding gap and grinding time with accuracy to the second, fill in the sample into the easy-to-close funnel and start the grinding process. The most recent setting is saved and can be accessed directly for the next grinding.

Especially easy: all grinding parameters are set via display

FRITSCH premium advantage: Especially precise motor-driven adjustment of the distance between the grinding disks without crank

The grinding gap can be conveniently adjusted with accuracy of 50 μm by means of the plus/minus buttons on the digital display. For reproducible results that are absolutely reliable.

Absolutely reproducible: Gap width setting via display

FRITSCH premium advantage: Longer service life for grinding disks

With the control display, it is easy to prolong the service life of the grinding disks: simply change the rotational direction (clockwise/anti-clockwise) of the grinding disks to optimally compensate the abrasion behaviour.

FRITSCH premium advantage: Powerful pre-crushing

If a powerful pre-crushing is necessary, please select the premium version of the FRITSCH Jaw Crushers PULVERISETTE 1 for efficient pre-crushing. Your advantage: ideal continuous pre- and fine-grinding with a feed size of up to 95 mm down to a final fineness of down to 0.05 mm in a single step with an integrated Sample Divider!

Test the FRITSCH Disk Mills!

Send us your most difficult sample – we will carry out an individual sample grinding for you. Compare for yourself!