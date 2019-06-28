Dependable Entry Level Benchtop Thermal Testing

The A35sc Benchtop Test Kit from FLIR Systems has been designed for engineers and scientists who want to know exactly where to make thermal measurements and trust their findings every time.

Unlike thermocouples or spot pyrometers, the A35sc allows you to measure thousands of temperature points across your target and get reliable data in seconds. Together with the kit’s lens choices and advanced analysis software, the A35sc kit is the most dependable temperature measurement solution for industrial and R&D labs.

Thermal imaging cameras can be used for a wide variety of R&D applications. Visualizing temperatures from -40°C to +550°C, with temperature differences as small as 50mK, the affordable, modular A35sc Benchtop Test Kit brings the advantages of research grade thermal imaging within the reach of almost every industrial scientist and R&D engineer.

Supporting true 14-bit, 320 × 240 data-streaming over Ethernet at rates as high as 60 Hz., data transfer with the A35sc is very fast. Designed to be GigE Vision and GenICam compliant streamlines setup, and supports easy integration with third-party software.

The A35sc Benchtop Test Kit works seamlessly with FLIR ResearchIR Max software or MathWorks® MATLAB, to provide you with intuitive viewing and recording, and advanced processing power.

For further information please visit https://www.flir.co.uk/products/a35sc-test-kit/.