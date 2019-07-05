Posted in | Business | Events

Rare, All-Electric Chinese SUV and Newest Chevy Autonomous Test Vehicle to be Previewed at SEMICON West, July 9-11 in San Francisco

Jul 5 2019

China’s Xpeng Motors will display and dissect an automotive unicorn – a rare, all-electric sports utility vehicle – at SEMICON West, July 9-11 at the Moscone Center. Also available for a look under the hood is General Motors’ self-driving Chevrolet Bolt Cruise AV Autonomous Test Vehicle, featuring no more steering wheel to clutter the cockpit.

Xpeng’s G3 Smart SUV rolled its 10,000th vehicle off the company’s Zhengzhou production line this month, while attaining top customer delivery numbers among new EV makers in China for 2019.

Loaded with microelectronics, including from among suppliers who will attend SEMICON West, the G3 comes equipped with smart autonomous driving and connectivity features, many of them first of their kind. Fully electric and seating five, the G3 features a voice-activated artificial intelligent assistant, driverless auto parking, heartbeat monitoring, facial recognition, a fatigue alert system and other utilization of new capabilities that rely on sophisticated electronics.

Like its future production model, the Chevy Bolt Cruise AV test vehicle to be displayed won’t have a steering wheel. As a replacement for that old-fashioned guiding mechanism, the vehicle is equipped with an advanced sensor program capable of reacting to its surrounding environment 360 degrees, day or night. Central to the vehicle’s command are computers using a combination of systems, including machine learning, dispatch and routing, remote assistance, simulation, planning and networking. It has been tested in one of the most complex driving environments in the U.S. – San Francisco.

The G3 and autonomous Bolt will be on display in the Smart Transportation Pavilion, which during SEMICON West’s three days also will feature Meet the Experts sessions for:

Media and visitors who want to view the vehicles and attend the conference can register here.

Platinum Sponsors for SEMICON West are Applied Materials, KLA, Lam Research and TEL. Other top sponsors are AEM Singapore, ASE, Burr & Forman LLP, Edwards, eSilicon Corporation, SAP and Silvaco.

Follow SEMICON West and the AI Design Forum on Twitter: @SEMIconex and #SEMICONWest, #AIDesignForum

Source: https://en.xiaopeng.com/m/

