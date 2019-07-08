Fast and Accurate Outdoor Thermal Measurement

The T840 infrared camera from FLIR Systems is packed with features for R&D professionals tasked with making fast and accurate thermal measurements outdoors.

Featuring the award-winning design of the FLIR T-series camera platform, the T840 features an ergonomic body, a vibrant LCD touchscreen, and a viewfinder to make it easy to use in any lighting conditions. The 464x348-resolution camera incorporates FLIR advanced Vision Processing® image enhancement technology, UltraMax®, and proprietary adaptive filtering algorithms to provide R&D professionals with enhanced measurement accuracy and image clarity with half the image noise of previous models. New rapid reporting features on the T840 have been created to help you organize findings in the field. The T840 also offers an optional 6-degree lens that allows accurate temperature measurements on small remote targets as may be required in outdoor R&D experiments.

Used in conjunction with powerful FLIR Research Studio software the T840 is designed to work the way you do. Plug-and-play connectivity and intuitive controls allow users of all levels to quickly acquire and analyze thermal data. Flexible analysis tools allow you to perform in-depth analysis on live and recorded data simultaneously using a wide assortment of thermal measurement tools. FLIR Research Studio (see www.flir.co.uk/products/flir-research-studio/) is compatible with Windows, MacOs, or Linux and is available in more than 20 different languages.